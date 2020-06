Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups!

Range and refrigerator are furnished.



One small dog or cat are allowed (under 35 lbs).

There is a one time, non-refundable pet fee of $350.

Must be neutered or spayed!



Directions: From Troy Rd go West on Jefferson, Left on Sheridan, Right on Hancock, Left on Meade, then to Hilda.



(RLNE5730088)