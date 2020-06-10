All apartments in Downers Grove
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:19 AM

4205 MAIN Street

4205 Main Street · (630) 718-3467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room with Sliding Glass Doors to deck. Fantastic out door space for entertaining. 1st floor bath has over sized jacuzzi tub. Appliances include, washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Full basement great for storage, workshop or hobbies. 2 car garage with access of of 41st Street, easy in and out. Driveway access is on 41st Street. Credit score must be at least 650. No cats. Dogs ok under 50lb $300 non refundable deposit, over 50 lb $400 non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 MAIN Street have any available units?
4205 MAIN Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4205 MAIN Street have?
Some of 4205 MAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4205 MAIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 MAIN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 MAIN Street is pet friendly.
Does 4205 MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 4205 MAIN Street does offer parking.
Does 4205 MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 MAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 MAIN Street have a pool?
No, 4205 MAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 4205 MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 4205 MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 MAIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 MAIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
