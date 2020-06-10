4205 MAIN Street

Amenities

Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace. Formal Dining Room with Sliding Glass Doors to deck. Fantastic out door space for entertaining. 1st floor bath has over sized jacuzzi tub. Appliances include, washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Full basement great for storage, workshop or hobbies. 2 car garage with access of of 41st Street, easy in and out. Driveway access is on 41st Street. Credit score must be at least 650. No cats. Dogs ok under 50lb $300 non refundable deposit, over 50 lb $400 non refundable deposit.