Des Plaines, IL
770 PEARSON ST
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:29 PM

770 PEARSON ST

770 Pearson Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

770 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines!
View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines. Steps from Shopping/Restaurants/Library/Northwest Metra Stop. Enjoyable & relaxing views from the Private Patio off the Living / Dining Room Combo. Open & Spacious floor plan w/Gleaming Wood Floors. There is Spacious Kitchen designed with taste & function in mind with Honey Maple Cabinetry, Ample Countertop Space, Stainless Appliances with a Gas Stove/Oven. The Master Bedroom has a Massive walk-in closet and En Suite Master Bath. A spacious queen-sized 2nd Bathroom. Laundry Room with Side by Side Washer/Dryer (In-Unit). A secure elevator building offering Heated Garage Parking. Heat, Cooking Gas, Basic Cable, Water, a Storage Locker & (1) Garage Parking Spot is included in the rent. A Lease to start immediately OR within 45 Days of an Application's Approval & a 24 Month Lease is strongly preferred ($2100/mo). 12 Month Leases = $2200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 PEARSON ST have any available units?
770 PEARSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Plaines, IL.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 PEARSON ST have?
Some of 770 PEARSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 PEARSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
770 PEARSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 PEARSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 770 PEARSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 770 PEARSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 770 PEARSON ST does offer parking.
Does 770 PEARSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 PEARSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 PEARSON ST have a pool?
No, 770 PEARSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 770 PEARSON ST have accessible units?
No, 770 PEARSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 770 PEARSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 PEARSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
