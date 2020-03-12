All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 1431 E Algonquin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
1431 E Algonquin Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

1431 E Algonquin Road

1431 East Algonquin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1431 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in. This cozy home boasts brand new thick plush carpet, and fresh paint throughout the home, so you and your loved ones can enjoy a crisp, clean, and neutral environment where all can feel welcome. Fresh paint coming soon to one of the bedrooms, and the outside picnic table to spice up this already immaculate home. The living room is bright and airy the perfect place for your house plants the thrive! The gorgeous eat-in kitchen is perfect for the home chef since it has been recently remodeled with everything you could need and more, perfect for mixing together meals and memories. All bedrooms feature large closets, so you can store your personal belongings with ease. Spend time in the backyard on your patio this summer sitting around the picnic table with a cold refreshing glass of lemonade sharing stories, and deciding what to plant in your large gardens. It is the perfect place to throw the summer BBQ! You also have a wonderful location just blocks from the best school district, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and all the entertainment you could ask for! The neighborhood has all the tranquil features you have been looking for and is close to parks and great bike trails! This home won’t last long, Act NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 E Algonquin Road have any available units?
1431 E Algonquin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Plaines, IL.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 E Algonquin Road have?
Some of 1431 E Algonquin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 E Algonquin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1431 E Algonquin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 E Algonquin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 E Algonquin Road is pet friendly.
Does 1431 E Algonquin Road offer parking?
No, 1431 E Algonquin Road does not offer parking.
Does 1431 E Algonquin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 E Algonquin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 E Algonquin Road have a pool?
No, 1431 E Algonquin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1431 E Algonquin Road have accessible units?
No, 1431 E Algonquin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 E Algonquin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 E Algonquin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
Des Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago