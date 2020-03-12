1431 E Algonquin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in. This cozy home boasts brand new thick plush carpet, and fresh paint throughout the home, so you and your loved ones can enjoy a crisp, clean, and neutral environment where all can feel welcome. Fresh paint coming soon to one of the bedrooms, and the outside picnic table to spice up this already immaculate home. The living room is bright and airy the perfect place for your house plants the thrive! The gorgeous eat-in kitchen is perfect for the home chef since it has been recently remodeled with everything you could need and more, perfect for mixing together meals and memories. All bedrooms feature large closets, so you can store your personal belongings with ease. Spend time in the backyard on your patio this summer sitting around the picnic table with a cold refreshing glass of lemonade sharing stories, and deciding what to plant in your large gardens. It is the perfect place to throw the summer BBQ! You also have a wonderful location just blocks from the best school district, shopping, restaurants, transportation, and all the entertainment you could ask for! The neighborhood has all the tranquil features you have been looking for and is close to parks and great bike trails! This home won’t last long, Act NOW!