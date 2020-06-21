All apartments in Crystal Lake
Find more places like 37 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crystal Lake, IL
/
37 Briarwood Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:47 AM

37 Briarwood Drive

37 Briarwood Road · (872) 204-4615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crystal Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Crystal Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances. Enjoy hardwood floors through the living room, dining room and all bedrooms. Plenty of parking is available in the 2-car garage and driveway. Conveniently situated near Rte. 176, this home provides easy access to both quiet rural getaways in addition to all the amenities Chicagoland has to offer. Nearby Lippold Park features athletic fields, a Driving Range, Mini-golf and plenty of room for exercise and play.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
37 Briarwood Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 37 Briarwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37 Briarwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 37 Briarwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 37 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 37 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Briarwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr
Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Similar Pages

Crystal Lake 1 BedroomsCrystal Lake 2 Bedrooms
Crystal Lake Apartments with GarageCrystal Lake Apartments with Pool
Crystal Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILWarrenville, ILItasca, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity