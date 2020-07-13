/
pet friendly apartments
32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal Lake
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal Lake
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2322 sqft
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.
Results within 10 miles of Crystal Lake
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
