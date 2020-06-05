8201 Rutherford Avenue

Amenities

KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit. 680+ FICO or better with verifiable income and rent references. No evictions. $300 one-time charge, move-in fee. Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electricity). New washer and dryer. ABOUT THE HOME: Welcome home to fully rehabbed, beautiful, brick, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that leads into a clean, white kitchen with granite counter-tops and s/s appliances. There is also a sun room off of the rear end of the house for that perfect morning breakfast overlooking a large yard. This home features one bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom and two (2) additional bedrooms on the second floor with another full bathroom! Close to schools, shopping and shopping areas. Fresh pictures are to follow. NOTE: The garage is in need of work. It is only suitable for parking and storage. The owner will not be doing any work to the garage.