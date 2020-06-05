All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 8201 Rutherford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, IL
/
8201 Rutherford Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:18 AM

8201 Rutherford Avenue

8201 Rutherford Avenue · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8201 Rutherford Avenue, Burbank, IL 60459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 10203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES: Purely residential area. Quiet area. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Large yard. No basement. No pets. No smokers. Fenced yard. Rear patio deck. 2 year lease preferred. No security deposit. 680+ FICO or better with verifiable income and rent references. No evictions. $300 one-time charge, move-in fee. Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electricity). New washer and dryer. ABOUT THE HOME: Welcome home to fully rehabbed, beautiful, brick, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that leads into a clean, white kitchen with granite counter-tops and s/s appliances. There is also a sun room off of the rear end of the house for that perfect morning breakfast overlooking a large yard. This home features one bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom and two (2) additional bedrooms on the second floor with another full bathroom! Close to schools, shopping and shopping areas. Fresh pictures are to follow. NOTE: The garage is in need of work. It is only suitable for parking and storage. The owner will not be doing any work to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have any available units?
8201 Rutherford Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have?
Some of 8201 Rutherford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Rutherford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Rutherford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Rutherford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Rutherford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Rutherford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8201 Rutherford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have a pool?
No, 8201 Rutherford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8201 Rutherford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Rutherford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Rutherford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Rutherford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8201 Rutherford Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILOak Lawn, ILChicago Ridge, ILSummit, ILEvergreen Park, ILAlsip, ILBrookfield, IL
Blue Island, ILBerwyn, ILCicero, ILLa Grange, ILCalumet Park, ILWestern Springs, ILBurr Ridge, ILForest Park, ILMidlothian, ILBroadview, ILHinsdale, ILRiverdale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity