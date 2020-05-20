2012 Baldwin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom rental in award winning District 204 schools! Privacy landscaping in yard, extensive hardwood and ceramic floors, newer carpeting, full finished basement with recreation room, laundry/hobby room, and den. Large family room with fireplace open to eat in kitchen plus formal living and dining. This model features the largest bedrooms in the subdivision, and master features double walk in closets plus sitting room, and completely remodeled luxury master with soaking tub plus oversized separate shower. White 6 panel doors and lots of windows. New efficiency furnace and AC installed in 2019. This home is move in ready, and was completely painted throughout in 2018. Today's colors are just ready for your personal touch!