Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:24 AM

2012 Baldwin Way

2012 Baldwin Way · (630) 615-2870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2012 Baldwin Way, Bolingbrook, IL 60490
Town Countrys Cidercreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious 4 bedroom rental in award winning District 204 schools! Privacy landscaping in yard, extensive hardwood and ceramic floors, newer carpeting, full finished basement with recreation room, laundry/hobby room, and den. Large family room with fireplace open to eat in kitchen plus formal living and dining. This model features the largest bedrooms in the subdivision, and master features double walk in closets plus sitting room, and completely remodeled luxury master with soaking tub plus oversized separate shower. White 6 panel doors and lots of windows. New efficiency furnace and AC installed in 2019. This home is move in ready, and was completely painted throughout in 2018. Today's colors are just ready for your personal touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Baldwin Way have any available units?
2012 Baldwin Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Baldwin Way have?
Some of 2012 Baldwin Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Baldwin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Baldwin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Baldwin Way pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Baldwin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook.
Does 2012 Baldwin Way offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Baldwin Way does offer parking.
Does 2012 Baldwin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Baldwin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Baldwin Way have a pool?
No, 2012 Baldwin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Baldwin Way have accessible units?
No, 2012 Baldwin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Baldwin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Baldwin Way has units with dishwashers.
