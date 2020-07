Amenities

This is a nice 2 bedroom. No smoking and no pets. It has One bathroom. Unit has plenty of closet space. Has a coat closet buy the front door. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus an additional deep 5 foot closet. Second bedroom has a deep 5 foot closet. Also has a pantry room. Tenant pays their own gas and electric. There is a two month security deposit +1st months rent due upon move-in. There is a credit and background check and adults over 18. Located 1/2 mile from the metra station.

No Pets Allowed



