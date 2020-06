Amenities

Beautiful Bloomingdale condo. Only $1600/month - Property Id: 292092



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath updated first floor condo, walkout to the sparkling private community pool only $1600/month. Freshly painted and new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit. Grand master bedroom with walk in closet. Water included. Move in ready, available NOW. Please contact for any questions. Text or call 630-742-7100. Leave a Message and I will get back to you.

