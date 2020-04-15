All apartments in Barrington
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:23 PM

101 Tudor Drive

101 Tudor Drive · (847) 847-4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL 60010
Barrington Hillcrest Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the last two years: New roof - (10/14) New main electric meter panel (3/15) Remodeled Master Bed with His & Her closets: (8/13) Remodeled Master Bath with Jacuzzi (8/13) New laundry room addition & finished basement (8/13) Fresh paint throughout and new carpet (8/13) Newer appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/range, Dish Washer, Microwave - all with 5 year extended warranty (8/13) New Water Heater (8/13) New Fence (8/13) New Garage Motors/opener (8/13) Custom drapes (8/13) All of this and almost a 1/2 acre of land in Barrington!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Tudor Drive have any available units?
101 Tudor Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Tudor Drive have?
Some of 101 Tudor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Tudor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Tudor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Tudor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Tudor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrington.
Does 101 Tudor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Tudor Drive does offer parking.
Does 101 Tudor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Tudor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Tudor Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Tudor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Tudor Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Tudor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Tudor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Tudor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Tudor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Tudor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
