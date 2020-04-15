101 Tudor Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the last two years: New roof - (10/14) New main electric meter panel (3/15) Remodeled Master Bed with His & Her closets: (8/13) Remodeled Master Bath with Jacuzzi (8/13) New laundry room addition & finished basement (8/13) Fresh paint throughout and new carpet (8/13) Newer appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/range, Dish Washer, Microwave - all with 5 year extended warranty (8/13) New Water Heater (8/13) New Fence (8/13) New Garage Motors/opener (8/13) Custom drapes (8/13) All of this and almost a 1/2 acre of land in Barrington!