/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Alsip
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.
Results within 5 miles of Alsip
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
736 sqft
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8936 S Ashland Ave 2 f
8936 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom heat included - Property Id: 319796 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319796 Property Id 319796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929769)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
152 West 117th St. (Wentworth)
152 West 117th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8820 South Mobile Avenue
8820 Mobile Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8820 South Mobile Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palos Hills
11143 East Road
11143 East Road, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11143 East Road in Palos Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 139th St 2f
2224 West 139th Street, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom apartment $925 - Property Id: 312805 This is a nice 2 bedroom. No smoking and no pets. It has One bathroom. Unit has plenty of closet space. Has a coat closet buy the front door.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1142 West 77th St.
1142 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5632 W 105th Street
5632 105th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2 br, 1 bath with balcony on 1st floor. - Property Id: 312753 Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, kitchen / dining room, family room, and balcony. This 1st floor apartment is near Metra, Richards H.S.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9545 South Kedzie Avenue
9545 South Kedzie Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
WOW!! WHAT A GORGEOUS GARDEN AREA CONDO, GREAT CURB APPEAL. LOCATED NEAR THE TRAIN STATION AND 95TH AND KEDZIE AVE.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8757 S Kilbourn Avenue
8757 Kilbourne Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8757 S Kilbourn Avenue in Hometown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Morgan Park
2006 W Edmaire St
2006 West Edmaire Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and a flex room. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 20, 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4
9045 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ... Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
