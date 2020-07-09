All apartments in Addison
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1275 West LAKE Street

1275 West Lake Street · (630) 980-4000
Location

1275 West Lake Street, Addison, IL 60101

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet. Kitchen is updated with Corian counter tops, 42"cabinets, ceramic tile floors and fully applianced with custom window blinds, ceiling fans and the list goes on. Includes INDOOR PARKING space #20. Balcony, elevator and security building. Available Sept 1st. Hurry this one will go fast!!! Credit/Background Check on each applicant over 18. No pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 West LAKE Street have any available units?
1275 West LAKE Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 West LAKE Street have?
Some of 1275 West LAKE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 West LAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1275 West LAKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 West LAKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1275 West LAKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1275 West LAKE Street offers parking.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 West LAKE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street have a pool?
No, 1275 West LAKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 1275 West LAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 West LAKE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 West LAKE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 West LAKE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
