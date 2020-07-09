1275 West LAKE Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet. Kitchen is updated with Corian counter tops, 42"cabinets, ceramic tile floors and fully applianced with custom window blinds, ceiling fans and the list goes on. Includes INDOOR PARKING space #20. Balcony, elevator and security building. Available Sept 1st. Hurry this one will go fast!!! Credit/Background Check on each applicant over 18. No pets, no smokers.