Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

14859 N. Nixon Loop

14859 North Nixon Loop · No Longer Available
Location

14859 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
14859 N. Nixon Loop Available 08/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41. 1 year old construction. Approximately 1,500 square fee of living space and the only shared walls are between the garages.

The home has tile, carpet and luxury plank flooring throughout the home. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture windows with lots of light. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, tons of custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dining area with a slider door out to the fenced back yard.

Powder room on the main level with extra storage and a 2 car, finished garage with automatic opener.

Upstairs is a large master bedroom with sliding doors onto a small deck, walk in closet and en-suite with granite counter tops and double sinks. 2 additional secondary bedrooms, Hallway bathroom and washer/dryer hook-ups (electric).

Home has a sprinkler system and A/C.

HOME IS AVAILABLE August 1, 2020.

Rent is $1,595.00 per month. Tenant pays all utilities separately.

(1) dog might be ok with owner approval. Age, breed restrictions and a refundable pet deposit required. $30.00 per month pet fee required.

Call Benchmark Property Management at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for a showing. Drive by and take a look but please do not disturb the current tenant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4630224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have any available units?
14859 N. Nixon Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rathdrum, ID.
What amenities does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have?
Some of 14859 N. Nixon Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14859 N. Nixon Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14859 N. Nixon Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14859 N. Nixon Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14859 N. Nixon Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14859 N. Nixon Loop offers parking.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14859 N. Nixon Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have a pool?
No, 14859 N. Nixon Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have accessible units?
No, 14859 N. Nixon Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14859 N. Nixon Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14859 N. Nixon Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14859 N. Nixon Loop has units with air conditioning.
