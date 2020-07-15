Amenities

14859 N. Nixon Loop Available 08/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41. 1 year old construction. Approximately 1,500 square fee of living space and the only shared walls are between the garages.



The home has tile, carpet and luxury plank flooring throughout the home. Living room has a gas fireplace and large picture windows with lots of light. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, tons of custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dining area with a slider door out to the fenced back yard.



Powder room on the main level with extra storage and a 2 car, finished garage with automatic opener.



Upstairs is a large master bedroom with sliding doors onto a small deck, walk in closet and en-suite with granite counter tops and double sinks. 2 additional secondary bedrooms, Hallway bathroom and washer/dryer hook-ups (electric).



Home has a sprinkler system and A/C.



HOME IS AVAILABLE August 1, 2020.



Rent is $1,595.00 per month. Tenant pays all utilities separately.



(1) dog might be ok with owner approval. Age, breed restrictions and a refundable pet deposit required. $30.00 per month pet fee required.



Call Benchmark Property Management at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for a showing. Drive by and take a look but please do not disturb the current tenant.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4630224)