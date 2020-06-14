Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID with garage

Rathdrum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7867 Kayak Court
7867 W Kayak Ct, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1258 sqft
- Brand New Home for Rent ( floor plan #2) $1475/mo at the Cove in The Radiant Lake Estates!!! This beautiful community offers gated entry, includes lawn maintenance, basket ball court, lake, volleyball beach, and gorgeous setting in Rathdrum.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15053 N Mill St
15053 North Mill Street, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1234 sqft
15053 N Mill St Available 06/22/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX IN RATHDRUM (APP #137) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** SINGLE LEVEL DUPLEX IN CENTRAL LOCATION IN RATHDRUM, 2
Results within 5 miles of Rathdrum
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
40 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
409 W. 20th Avenue
409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2700 sqft
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 E. 12th Ave.
1973 East 12th Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
1973 E. 12th Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3754 N Mashie Rd
3754 N Mashie St, Post Falls, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2210 sqft
3754 N Mashie Rd Available 06/15/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** 4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
1811 East Warm Springs Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1718 sqft
1811 E. Warm Springs Ave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rathdrum, ID

Rathdrum apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

