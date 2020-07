Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 1 car attached garage is a must see! It has an open floor plan, a bonus 10 x 10 mud room, it has ton of built in shelves. The beautiful landscape is maintained by the Landlord. TV room upstairs, with built in storage. Walk in Laundry room with built in shelves. Master bathroom has extra storage and a double sink.

$1700/mo + W/S/G + Electric

$2000/Security Deposit