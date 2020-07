Amenities

Cute cabin on Silver Beach Road available now. This property is close to town, near the Silver Beach Marina and has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. A spiral staircase will take you from the top floor, where the living area and kitchen are located, to the bottom floor where the bathroom, bedroom and laundry are.



This furnished home is available for April-until end of June 2020.

- W/S/G Included

- No pets

- Virtual Tour