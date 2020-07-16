Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6310 N Centennial Dr Available 08/05/20 Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood! - Welcome home! If you are looking for a great home in West Coeur d' Alene and close to everything, you’ve found it!



Enjoy lovely walks or bike rides on the nearby trail system leading into downtown Coeur d' Alene and the Lake. Parks, schools, & the Kroc Center are minutes away. Great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.



The home will have all new exterior paint this summer. Updated photos to come.



This home features a master suite with a large garden tub, two additional guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom.



The living, dining, and kitchen have vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, & large windows. Kitchen amenities include a large island with stainless steel sink, disposal, and dishwasher, abundant cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, and a built-in microwave.



Dining room off the kitchen has hardwood floors and a sliding patio door leading to the concrete patio. Other nice touches include a fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system and fruit trees, a storage shed, gas forced air furnace, A/C, R/V or boat parking along the side of the home, & a two car garage.



One small pet considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



To view a video walkthrough of this home on our YouTube Channel, follow the link below:



http://youtu.be/-DVnQxqE1_E



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1800

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

