Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6310 N Centennial Dr

6310 North Centennial Drive · (888) 406-1868
Location

6310 North Centennial Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6310 N Centennial Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6310 N Centennial Dr Available 08/05/20 Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood! - Welcome home! If you are looking for a great home in West Coeur d' Alene and close to everything, you’ve found it!

Enjoy lovely walks or bike rides on the nearby trail system leading into downtown Coeur d' Alene and the Lake. Parks, schools, & the Kroc Center are minutes away. Great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.

The home will have all new exterior paint this summer. Updated photos to come.

This home features a master suite with a large garden tub, two additional guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom.

The living, dining, and kitchen have vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, & large windows. Kitchen amenities include a large island with stainless steel sink, disposal, and dishwasher, abundant cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, and a built-in microwave.

Dining room off the kitchen has hardwood floors and a sliding patio door leading to the concrete patio. Other nice touches include a fully fenced backyard with sprinkler system and fruit trees, a storage shed, gas forced air furnace, A/C, R/V or boat parking along the side of the home, & a two car garage.

One small pet considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

To view a video walkthrough of this home on our YouTube Channel, follow the link below:

http://youtu.be/-DVnQxqE1_E

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1800
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE3415315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

