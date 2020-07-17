All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Find more places like 2841 W Marceille Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
2841 W Marceille Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2841 W Marceille Dr

2841 West Marceille Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coeur d'Alene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2841 West Marceille Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Coeur D Alene Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Coeur d'Alene Place Home - Lovely new rental! Enjoy all the Coeur d'Alene Place neighborhood has to offer! This home boast 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, fenced back yard and rear alley access. Washer and Dryer may be available if you do not have your own. Close to shopping, schools and many walking trails. Please note that this home is not furnished. Rent is $2800 a month plus water, sewer & garbage. Small dog considered with pet deposit. Security Deposit is $2800 and application fee is $40.00 per applying adult. 1 year lease minimum, apply today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4109812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have any available units?
2841 W Marceille Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 2841 W Marceille Dr have?
Some of 2841 W Marceille Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 W Marceille Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2841 W Marceille Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 W Marceille Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 W Marceille Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr offer parking?
No, 2841 W Marceille Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 W Marceille Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have a pool?
No, 2841 W Marceille Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have accessible units?
No, 2841 W Marceille Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 W Marceille Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 W Marceille Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2841 W Marceille Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Similar Pages

Coeur d'Alene 1 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 Bedrooms
Coeur d'Alene Apartments with GaragesCoeur d'Alene Apartments with Parking
Coeur d'Alene Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCheney, WA
Liberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WATown and Country, WA
Kellogg, IDHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Garden Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho CollegeGonzaga University
Spokane Falls Community CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College