2841 W Marceille Dr

Beautiful Coeur d'Alene Place Home - Lovely new rental! Enjoy all the Coeur d'Alene Place neighborhood has to offer! This home boast 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, fenced back yard and rear alley access. Washer and Dryer may be available if you do not have your own. Close to shopping, schools and many walking trails. Please note that this home is not furnished. Rent is $2800 a month plus water, sewer & garbage. Small dog considered with pet deposit. Security Deposit is $2800 and application fee is $40.00 per applying adult. 1 year lease minimum, apply today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4109812)