Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light. Eat in kitchen with bay window and center island with deck off dining area. Downstairs is a very spacious family room. 5 good sized bedrooms for the larger family. Attached 2 car garage with storage cupboards. Large fenced .25 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Awesome yard includes garden shed, fruit trees and delicious berry vines.



(RLNE5818045)