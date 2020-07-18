1740 W. Lyon Court

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath Rancher in CDA - This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Coeur d'Alene has 1,115 square feet of living space, complete with a master en-suite, dining room, stainless steel appliances, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, central A/C and sprinkler system.



The home was built in 2003. Rent is $1,395.00/month.



Utilities are paid separately by the tenant. (1) dog might be ok with owner approval (age & breed restrictions apply) $30.00/month pet fee and refundable pet deposit required.



Available July 3, 2020. Call Benchmark Property Management 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit www.benchmarkpm.org. Drive by and take a look but please don't disturb the current tenant.



No Cats Allowed



