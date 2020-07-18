All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1740 W. Lyon Court

1740 Lyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Lyon Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Coeur D Alene Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath Rancher in CDA - This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Coeur d'Alene has 1,115 square feet of living space, complete with a master en-suite, dining room, stainless steel appliances, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, central A/C and sprinkler system.

The home was built in 2003. Rent is $1,395.00/month.

Utilities are paid separately by the tenant. (1) dog might be ok with owner approval (age & breed restrictions apply) $30.00/month pet fee and refundable pet deposit required.

Available July 3, 2020. Call Benchmark Property Management 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit www.benchmarkpm.org. Drive by and take a look but please don't disturb the current tenant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4950868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have any available units?
1740 W. Lyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1740 W. Lyon Court have?
Some of 1740 W. Lyon Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel.
Is 1740 W. Lyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1740 W. Lyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 W. Lyon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 W. Lyon Court is pet friendly.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1740 W. Lyon Court offers parking.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 W. Lyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have a pool?
No, 1740 W. Lyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have accessible units?
No, 1740 W. Lyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 W. Lyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 W. Lyon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1740 W. Lyon Court has units with air conditioning.
