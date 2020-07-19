All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1479 E Peggy Lp

1479 East Peggy Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1479 East Peggy Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Remodeled Two Bed Two Bath Duplex in CDA! - This home is centrally located in Coeur d'Alene off of Peggy Loop. This unit has been freshly remodeled and is ready to move-i!

The home is beautifully finished with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home along with fresh paint.

The kitchen comes equipped with oak cabinets, a tile backsplash, and appliances including a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal.

The master suite has a ceiling fan, large closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a shower.

A forced air natural gas furnace keeps the home toasty warm and the gas fireplace in the living room adds a nice touch of ambiance.

The attached single car garage is perfect for your vehicle and provides extra storage space. The backyard is fully fenced and has a storage shed and can be accessed through the patio slider off of the master suite.

no cats
dogs considered on a case by case basis and with owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1400
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gC_wlQoCcJ8

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

(RLNE5917672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have any available units?
1479 E Peggy Lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 1479 E Peggy Lp have?
Some of 1479 E Peggy Lp's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 E Peggy Lp currently offering any rent specials?
1479 E Peggy Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 E Peggy Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 E Peggy Lp is pet friendly.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp offer parking?
Yes, 1479 E Peggy Lp offers parking.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 E Peggy Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have a pool?
No, 1479 E Peggy Lp does not have a pool.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have accessible units?
No, 1479 E Peggy Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 E Peggy Lp has units with dishwashers.
Does 1479 E Peggy Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 1479 E Peggy Lp does not have units with air conditioning.
