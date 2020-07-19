1479 E Peggy Lp

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly Remodeled Two Bed Two Bath Duplex in CDA! - This home is centrally located in Coeur d'Alene off of Peggy Loop. This unit has been freshly remodeled and is ready to move-i!



The home is beautifully finished with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home along with fresh paint.



The kitchen comes equipped with oak cabinets, a tile backsplash, and appliances including a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal.



The master suite has a ceiling fan, large closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a shower.



A forced air natural gas furnace keeps the home toasty warm and the gas fireplace in the living room adds a nice touch of ambiance.



The attached single car garage is perfect for your vehicle and provides extra storage space. The backyard is fully fenced and has a storage shed and can be accessed through the patio slider off of the master suite.



no cats

dogs considered on a case by case basis and with owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1400

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gC_wlQoCcJ8



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



(RLNE5917672)