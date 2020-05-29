114 E Foster Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District. This property is a must see!! Conveniently located close to downtown city center with a short walk to restaurants, shops, the Resort and the Lake. The home is light, bright and airy. The front entrance opens into a large living room featuring picture windows looking out to beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is down the hall connected to a formal dining room with a built in desk and under-stair storage. The first floor also includes a full bath laundry room with/washer dryer hookup, and a large walk-in pantry. One of the bedrooms is located on the first floor with built-in bookshelves and a large closet. Upstairs you find the master bedroom with walk-in closet, and extra storage. The bathroom is right next door and large hallway linen closet. The third bedroom has two closets plus additional storage. Both upstairs bedrooms are large. All bedrooms have new carpet. Bathrooms laundry room and kitchen have new laminate flooring. The side/back yard includes a large deck and other side yard has a dog run. The two car garage has a built in workbench and is unattached. Dogs ok with owners approval. Available 7-1-2020. Call to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5823777)