114 E Foster Ave.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

114 E Foster Ave.

(208) 446-4110
Location

114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 E Foster Ave. · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2775 sqft

Amenities

carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District. This property is a must see!! Conveniently located close to downtown city center with a short walk to restaurants, shops, the Resort and the Lake. The home is light, bright and airy. The front entrance opens into a large living room featuring picture windows looking out to beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is down the hall connected to a formal dining room with a built in desk and under-stair storage. The first floor also includes a full bath laundry room with/washer dryer hookup, and a large walk-in pantry. One of the bedrooms is located on the first floor with built-in bookshelves and a large closet. Upstairs you find the master bedroom with walk-in closet, and extra storage. The bathroom is right next door and large hallway linen closet. The third bedroom has two closets plus additional storage. Both upstairs bedrooms are large. All bedrooms have new carpet. Bathrooms laundry room and kitchen have new laminate flooring. The side/back yard includes a large deck and other side yard has a dog run. The two car garage has a built in workbench and is unattached. Dogs ok with owners approval. Available 7-1-2020. Call to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5823777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E Foster Ave. have any available units?
114 E Foster Ave. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 E Foster Ave. have?
Some of 114 E Foster Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E Foster Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
114 E Foster Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E Foster Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E Foster Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 114 E Foster Ave. does offer parking.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E Foster Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. have a pool?
No, 114 E Foster Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. have accessible units?
No, 114 E Foster Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E Foster Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 E Foster Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 E Foster Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
