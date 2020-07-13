3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID 83716 Southeast Boise
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit C105 · Avail. Aug 25
$1,640
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft
Unit K107 · Avail. now
$1,730
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit M103 · Avail. Aug 18
$1,778
3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1313 sqft
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Our community offers carefree living with beautiful landscaping and priceless views of the Boise Foothills. You will also find a plush, designer clubhouse, shimmering pool, year-round spa, and a high-performance 24-hour fitness studio! Call or stop by Monterra today for your personalized tour and see all that luxury living can offer you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 flat rate
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds;
Must be 6 months or older
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit. Every townhome comes with an attached 2 car garage with your own private entrance.Please call for more information. Additional parking is available for your guests.