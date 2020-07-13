All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Monterra

3960 S Federal Way · (208) 261-7469
Location

3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID 83716
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C105 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit K107 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit M103 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1313 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterra.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Our community offers carefree living with beautiful landscaping and priceless views of the Boise Foothills. You will also find a plush, designer clubhouse, shimmering pool, year-round spa, and a high-performance 24-hour fitness studio! Call or stop by Monterra today for your personalized tour and see all that luxury living can offer you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 flat rate
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Must be 6 months or older
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit. Every townhome comes with an attached 2 car garage with your own private entrance.Please call for more information. Additional parking is available for your guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterra have any available units?
Monterra has 3 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterra have?
Some of Monterra's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterra currently offering any rent specials?
Monterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterra is pet friendly.
Does Monterra offer parking?
Yes, Monterra offers parking.
Does Monterra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterra have a pool?
Yes, Monterra has a pool.
Does Monterra have accessible units?
No, Monterra does not have accessible units.
Does Monterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterra has units with dishwashers.
