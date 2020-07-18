All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 8561 W Goddard Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
8561 W Goddard Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8561 W Goddard Rd

8561 Goddard Road · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID 83704
West Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8561 W Goddard Rd · Avail. Aug 13

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon!

Centrally located near Goddard and Maple Grove roads, this recently updated duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,250 square feet, and a 2 car garage! Kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances and extends into the living area with beautiful wood flooring. Bedrooms are spacious and bathrooms have new fixtures and flooring. The giant backyard is mostly fenced and includes a covered patio!

Tenant is responsible for power and gas and W/S/T is included in the monthly rental rate! No pets please and no smoking/vaping. Lease term will be 12 months and the security deposit is $1,500. Scheduled move in date is 08/13/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/31/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application.

Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3754230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8561 W Goddard Rd have any available units?
8561 W Goddard Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 8561 W Goddard Rd have?
Some of 8561 W Goddard Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8561 W Goddard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8561 W Goddard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8561 W Goddard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8561 W Goddard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 8561 W Goddard Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8561 W Goddard Rd offers parking.
Does 8561 W Goddard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8561 W Goddard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8561 W Goddard Rd have a pool?
No, 8561 W Goddard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8561 W Goddard Rd have accessible units?
No, 8561 W Goddard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8561 W Goddard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8561 W Goddard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8561 W Goddard Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymsBoise Dog Friendly Apartments
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDCaldwell, IDEagle, ID
Garden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity