Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon!



Centrally located near Goddard and Maple Grove roads, this recently updated duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,250 square feet, and a 2 car garage! Kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances and extends into the living area with beautiful wood flooring. Bedrooms are spacious and bathrooms have new fixtures and flooring. The giant backyard is mostly fenced and includes a covered patio!



Tenant is responsible for power and gas and W/S/T is included in the monthly rental rate! No pets please and no smoking/vaping. Lease term will be 12 months and the security deposit is $1,500. Scheduled move in date is 08/13/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/31/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application.



Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



