770 East Riverpark Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Amazing location just a short pathway to the greenbelt, short 10 min drive or 15 min bike ride from downtown and BSU. True end unit townhome with lots of privacy and wonderful private backyard deck. Main level master bedroom with king bed and ensuite bathroom, 2nd bedroom with queen bed also on main floor and 3rd floor loft with twin beds. Upgraded kitchen appliances in fully equipped kitchen. Large screen TV for movies or the big game. Well-behaved pups welcome! In home Laundry area. Private 2 car garage.

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Amazing location just a short pathway to the greenbelt, short 10 min drive or 15 min bike ride from downtown and BSU. True end unit townhome with lots of privacy and wonderful private backyard deck. Main level master bedroom with king bed and ensuite bathroom, 2nd bedroom with queen bed also on main floor and 3rd floor loft with twin beds. Upgraded kitchen appliances in fully equipped kitchen. Large screen TV for movies or the big game. Well-behaved pups welcome! In home Laundry area. Private 2 car garage.