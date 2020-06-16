All apartments in Boise
770 East Riverpark Lane - 1

770 E Riverpark Ln · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 E Riverpark Ln, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 28

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

Amazing location just a short pathway to the greenbelt, short 10 min drive or 15 min bike ride from downtown and BSU. True end unit townhome with lots of privacy and wonderful private backyard deck. Main level master bedroom with king bed and ensuite bathroom, 2nd bedroom with queen bed also on main floor and 3rd floor loft with twin beds. Upgraded kitchen appliances in fully equipped kitchen. Large screen TV for movies or the big game. Well-behaved pups welcome! In home Laundry area. Private 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have any available units?
770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have?
Some of 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 East Riverpark Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
