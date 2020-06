Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A mid-century celebration! Charm exudes from every corner of this 4 bed 2 bath home. Gorgeous beams with amazing light bursting through the clerestory windows. The original kitchen with updated fridge is fully equipped for your perfect Mad Men get together. Two master bedrooms with king beds and a second living room with foosball table make this perfect for your family or group of besties!

This home has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 separate living room spaces. Bedroom 1 has a King bed. Bedroom 2 has a King bed. Bedroom 3 has a Queen bed and Bedroom 4 has two twins. Perfect for entertaining the kids and adults separately.