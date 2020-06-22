5988 W PORT PL APT 103

Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace

Fantastic Location! Well-maintained townhouse style unit with 2 bedrooms 2 bath, spacious floor plan & cozy gas fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Close to downtown, shopping and hiking! Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service.



Electronic applications must be filled out through the Iron Eagle Property Management website. Paper copies are also available in our office located at 7215 W. Franklin Road Boise, Idaho 83709.



Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information prior to move in. Pictures may be of a similar unit.