5988 W PORT PL APT 103
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

5988 W PORT PL APT 103

5988 West Port Place · No Longer Available
Location

5988 West Port Place, Boise, ID 83703
Collister

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Location! Well-maintained townhouse style unit with 2 bedrooms 2 bath, spacious floor plan & cozy gas fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Close to downtown, shopping and hiking! Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service.

Electronic applications must be filled out through the Iron Eagle Property Management website. Paper copies are also available in our office located at 7215 W. Franklin Road Boise, Idaho 83709.

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information prior to move in. Pictures may be of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have any available units?
5988 W PORT PL APT 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 currently offering any rent specials?
5988 W PORT PL APT 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 pet-friendly?
No, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 offer parking?
Yes, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 does offer parking.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have a pool?
No, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 does not have a pool.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have accessible units?
No, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5988 W PORT PL APT 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
