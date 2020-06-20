5707 W Gage Street

Amenities

Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route. Large living room with wood stove, cute kitchen with lots of cupboard space, hardwood floors throughout, open dining room flows out to large backyard that has a great garden space, patio plus an oversized single car garage. Call today for an appointment to see this super cute home!Rent includes front and back lawn mowing. (208) 323-6744



