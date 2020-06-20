All apartments in Boise
5707 W Gage Street

5707 Gage Street · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID 83706
Morris Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route. Large living room with wood stove, cute kitchen with lots of cupboard space, hardwood floors throughout, open dining room flows out to large backyard that has a great garden space, patio plus an oversized single car garage. Call today for an appointment to see this super cute home!Rent includes front and back lawn mowing. (208) 323-6744

(RLNE3045296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 W Gage Street have any available units?
5707 W Gage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 W Gage Street have?
Some of 5707 W Gage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 W Gage Street currently offering any rent specials?
5707 W Gage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 W Gage Street pet-friendly?
No, 5707 W Gage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 5707 W Gage Street offer parking?
Yes, 5707 W Gage Street does offer parking.
Does 5707 W Gage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 W Gage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 W Gage Street have a pool?
No, 5707 W Gage Street does not have a pool.
Does 5707 W Gage Street have accessible units?
No, 5707 W Gage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 W Gage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 W Gage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
