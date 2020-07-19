All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

412 S 13th St Ste 116

412 South 13th Street · (208) 794-7613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 S 13th St Ste 116 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
City Side Lofts - 1bed/1.5bath, Loft! - This gorgeous condo offers a spacious 1,160 sq/ft, lots of natural light, loft style master suite with private balcony; a large walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks all in the upstairs master bath! Full size washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soooo much more! Private street entrance off Grand Ave. Don't miss the opportunity to call this stunning condo your own! Please no pets or smoking/vaping. Tenant pays Power/Gas, W/S/T/Dues included

Contact - Samantha @dspropertymgt.com for a tour! Unit is occupied through 5/8, tours will take place after resident vacates.

Apply here: www.dspropertymgt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have any available units?
412 S 13th St Ste 116 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have?
Some of 412 S 13th St Ste 116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S 13th St Ste 116 currently offering any rent specials?
412 S 13th St Ste 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S 13th St Ste 116 pet-friendly?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 offer parking?
Yes, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 offers parking.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have a pool?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 does not have a pool.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have accessible units?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S 13th St Ste 116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 S 13th St Ste 116 does not have units with dishwashers.
