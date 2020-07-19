412 S 13th St Ste 116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

City Side Lofts - 1bed/1.5bath, Loft! - This gorgeous condo offers a spacious 1,160 sq/ft, lots of natural light, loft style master suite with private balcony; a large walk-in closet, garden tub, dual sinks all in the upstairs master bath! Full size washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soooo much more! Private street entrance off Grand Ave. Don't miss the opportunity to call this stunning condo your own! Please no pets or smoking/vaping. Tenant pays Power/Gas, W/S/T/Dues included



Contact - Samantha @dspropertymgt.com for a tour! Unit is occupied through 5/8, tours will take place after resident vacates.



Apply here: www.dspropertymgt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983384)