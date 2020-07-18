3652 S Pheasant Tail Way.

Amenities

Welcome to Harris Ranch Crossing, a great community that is located right ON the Boise Greenbelt. Great open spacious area just around the corner with lots of walking paths and the green belt so close, lots of parks and wonderful schools surrounding this home as well.....side private court yard with very little upkeep for YOU so you have more time to enjoy life!



$2395.00 / 9 month, 12 month, or long term lease welcome.



Wonderful two story spacious eye catching home with lots of wonderful natural light. The dining area, kitchen and spacious living room (with a wonderful gas fireplace) are all on the lower level. Ready for entertaining or just settling in with your tea or coffee for some relaxing time. There is a half bath for use on the lower level. You will then find 3 generous bedrooms upstairs along with a wonderful loft air that can be used for a game room, entertaining, or a home theater room, so many options to meet your wants. Your utility room is upstairs also for convenience. Please bring your own washer and dryer which will need to be professionally hooked up to secure no leaks or damage to this wonderful home.

The master bedroom and bath are a must see! You have a double vanity and a tile walk in shower with large walk in closets as well. The kitchen has complete stainless steel package included so you will have an awesome gas stove, dishwasher, over the range microwave and stainless steel refrigerator that compliments this beautiful kitchen.

Access to 35+ miles of Greenbelt paths, many parks surround this home, Trout fishing on the Boise River and easy access to freeway as well as close to the Lucky Peak Reservoir. Boise Foothills just out the front door to take advantage of miles of biking and hiking trails. Downtown Boise convenient and close to Micron.



Adams Elementary, East Junior High and Timberline High School are the suggested Boise School District schools for this area. Not guaranteed, please call the school district to assure boundaries have not changed.



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS



Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.



CREDIT:

EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.

IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.

IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.

You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies

You cannot have any liens against you.

You cannot have an Eviction.



NO FELONS



APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.



PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com



The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:



We use a third party pet policy service.



Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.



WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.



