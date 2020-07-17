Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end unit townhome includes 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 840 sq. ft., and 1 reserved parking stall. This classic home showcases wood trim and flooring. The kitchen has patio access and features unique cabinetry and is conveniently equipped with a stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms upstairs host plenty of closet and floor space. Home has electric heating and window A/C. All landscaping and grounds maintenance is taken care of by the HOA.



No pets please and tenant is responsible to pay for power - W/S/T is included in the monthly rental rate! Scheduled move in date is 07/22/2020 and the security deposit is $1,000. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



