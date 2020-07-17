All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2810 S Abbs Ln

2810 Abbs Lane · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID 83705
Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2810 S Abbs Ln · Avail. Jul 22

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end unit townhome includes 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 840 sq. ft., and 1 reserved parking stall. This classic home showcases wood trim and flooring. The kitchen has patio access and features unique cabinetry and is conveniently equipped with a stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms upstairs host plenty of closet and floor space. Home has electric heating and window A/C. All landscaping and grounds maintenance is taken care of by the HOA.

No pets please and tenant is responsible to pay for power - W/S/T is included in the monthly rental rate! Scheduled move in date is 07/22/2020 and the security deposit is $1,000. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

