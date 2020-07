Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2571 Waterbury Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo SE Boise - Nice townhome with plenty of room and community features like a pool/gazebo right out your back door. Nice open downstairs with bedrooms and carpet upstairs. Fireplace, fenced patio and walk out master bedroom balcony are nice compliments as well.



(RLNE5924919)