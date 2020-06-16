Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.



The residence: This home centers around a large great room with fireplace and kitchen where family and friends will congregate. The modern kitchen has slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island and view of the back yard. Formal living room, on the main level, provides privacy and a comfortable retreat space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with ensuite bath with custom vanity, walk-in closet, tub and full shower. Three other bedrooms plus another full bath are located upstairs. The home is complete with covered patio, fenced yard and 3-car garage. Small dog upon owner approval. A non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Tenants pay for all utilities and provides yard care. Owner pays for sprinkler start-up and blow-outs. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit $1950.



(RLNE4365077)