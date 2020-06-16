All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 2431 Highwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
2431 Highwood Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2431 Highwood Ave.

2431 North Highwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID 83713

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

The residence: This home centers around a large great room with fireplace and kitchen where family and friends will congregate. The modern kitchen has slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island and view of the back yard. Formal living room, on the main level, provides privacy and a comfortable retreat space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with ensuite bath with custom vanity, walk-in closet, tub and full shower. Three other bedrooms plus another full bath are located upstairs. The home is complete with covered patio, fenced yard and 3-car garage. Small dog upon owner approval. A non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Tenants pay for all utilities and provides yard care. Owner pays for sprinkler start-up and blow-outs. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security deposit $1950.

(RLNE4365077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Highwood Ave. have any available units?
2431 Highwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Highwood Ave. have?
Some of 2431 Highwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Highwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Highwood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Highwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Highwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Highwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Highwood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2431 Highwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Highwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Highwood Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2431 Highwood Ave. has a pool.
Does 2431 Highwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2431 Highwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Highwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Highwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University