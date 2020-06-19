2413 W Lemhi St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.



Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.



-To schedule a showing go to www.PMIofBoise.com and click on the rentals tab, select this home by clicking on it and then click schedule showing.



-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application. *Be sure to read the outlined information before beginning your application.



-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.



-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $99 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.



-All pets must be two years or older, well trained and well behaved. A pet rent of $50 a month will be collected for two pets max. No additional pet deposits are required.



-Firm no cats.



-A "Pet Screening" profile will need to be submitted. (Look for the link before beginning your application)



Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:



-All of our rentals are smoke free.

-Good rental history

-No evictions

-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable)

-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)



If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.