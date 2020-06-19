All apartments in Boise
2413 W Lemhi St

2413 Lemhi Street · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID 83705
Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.

Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.

-To schedule a showing go to www.PMIofBoise.com and click on the rentals tab, select this home by clicking on it and then click schedule showing.

-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application. *Be sure to read the outlined information before beginning your application.

-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.

-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $99 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.

-All pets must be two years or older, well trained and well behaved. A pet rent of $50 a month will be collected for two pets max. No additional pet deposits are required.

-Firm no cats.

-A "Pet Screening" profile will need to be submitted. (Look for the link before beginning your application)

Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:

-All of our rentals are smoke free.
-Good rental history
-No evictions
-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable)
-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)

If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 W Lemhi St have any available units?
2413 W Lemhi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 W Lemhi St have?
Some of 2413 W Lemhi St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 W Lemhi St currently offering any rent specials?
2413 W Lemhi St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 W Lemhi St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 W Lemhi St is pet friendly.
Does 2413 W Lemhi St offer parking?
Yes, 2413 W Lemhi St does offer parking.
Does 2413 W Lemhi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 W Lemhi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 W Lemhi St have a pool?
No, 2413 W Lemhi St does not have a pool.
Does 2413 W Lemhi St have accessible units?
No, 2413 W Lemhi St does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 W Lemhi St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 W Lemhi St has units with dishwashers.
