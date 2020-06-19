2413 W Lemhi St

Amenities
IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.
Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.
-To schedule a showing go to www.PMIofBoise.com and click on the rentals tab, select this home by clicking on it and then click schedule showing.
-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application. *Be sure to read the outlined information before beginning your application.
-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.
-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $99 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.
-All pets must be two years or older, well trained and well behaved. A pet rent of $50 a month will be collected for two pets max. No additional pet deposits are required.
-Firm no cats.
-A "Pet Screening" profile will need to be submitted. (Look for the link before beginning your application)
Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:
-All of our rentals are smoke free.
-Good rental history
-No evictions
-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable)
-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)
If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.