2318 South Shoshone Street

To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.



Location is King! This Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car Garage and an extra designated parking spot situated in the Beautiful Boise Bench area, this property gives you all the beauty that the valley has to offer. Enjoy warm summer days sitting poolside at this home's private community Pool. in addition, it's only a few minute's drive from downtown or the freeway for easy access anywhere. Feel welcomed home every time you arrive in this, bright, and airy home. You will have more opportunities to live your life by design and it's right outside your door.



~Features

~Central Air and Heat

~Washer And Dryer

~Fridge

~Dishwasher

~Pool

~Tennis Court

~Basketball Court



~Near by Destinations

~Boise River

~Boise State University

~Boise Train Depot

~Kathryn Albertson Park

~Ann Morison Park

~Julia Davis Park

~Zoo Boise

~Boise Art Museum



~Schools

~Owhee Elementary

~South Jr High

~Borah High School



~Other

~No Pets Please

~Application Fee $30 per Adult

~Tenant is responsible for all utilities.