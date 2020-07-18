All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:22 PM

2318 South Shoshone Street

2318 South Shoshone Street · (208) 314-9493
Location

2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID 83705
Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

Location is King! This Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car Garage and an extra designated parking spot situated in the Beautiful Boise Bench area, this property gives you all the beauty that the valley has to offer. Enjoy warm summer days sitting poolside at this home's private community Pool. in addition, it's only a few minute's drive from downtown or the freeway for easy access anywhere. Feel welcomed home every time you arrive in this, bright, and airy home. You will have more opportunities to live your life by design and it's right outside your door.

~Features
~Central Air and Heat
~Washer And Dryer
~Fridge
~Dishwasher
~Pool
~Tennis Court
~Basketball Court

~Near by Destinations
~Boise River
~Boise State University
~Boise Train Depot
~Kathryn Albertson Park
~Ann Morison Park
~Julia Davis Park
~Zoo Boise
~Boise Art Museum

~Schools
~Owhee Elementary
~South Jr High
~Borah High School

~Other
~No Pets Please
~Application Fee $30 per Adult
~Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 South Shoshone Street have any available units?
2318 South Shoshone Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 South Shoshone Street have?
Some of 2318 South Shoshone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 South Shoshone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 South Shoshone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 South Shoshone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2318 South Shoshone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2318 South Shoshone Street offer parking?
Yes, 2318 South Shoshone Street offers parking.
Does 2318 South Shoshone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 South Shoshone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 South Shoshone Street have a pool?
Yes, 2318 South Shoshone Street has a pool.
Does 2318 South Shoshone Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 South Shoshone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 South Shoshone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 South Shoshone Street has units with dishwashers.
