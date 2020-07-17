All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.

2311 1/2 W Idaho St · (208) 908-9390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702
Veterans Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy. Kitchen opens to living room and has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Heat is electric. No A/C. Yard is shared with tenant next door and yard care is provided. Off street cement parking for 2 vehicles per unit. Tenant pays for power, sewer, water, and trash. No pet property. Washer/dryer included as is. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security Deposit $1250.

(RLNE5860461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have any available units?
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have?
Some of 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. currently offering any rent specials?
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. pet-friendly?
No, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. offer parking?
Yes, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. offers parking.
Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have a pool?
No, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. does not have a pool.
Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have accessible units?
No, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 1/2 W. Idaho St. has units with dishwashers.
