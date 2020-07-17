2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.

Amenities

Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy. Kitchen opens to living room and has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Heat is electric. No A/C. Yard is shared with tenant next door and yard care is provided. Off street cement parking for 2 vehicles per unit. Tenant pays for power, sewer, water, and trash. No pet property. Washer/dryer included as is. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security Deposit $1250.



