2112 Warm Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport elevator gym parking internet access

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in a highly desirable area, last house on the N side of Warm Springs headed E. walking distance to the Botanical gardens and hiking trails in the foothills. This home has gorgeous wood floors, decorative fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, small bedroom upstairs, Living room + large family room + large back yard with additional storage, back porch, carport and circular driveway, washer and dryer hook-ups, pets negotiable, gas heat and forced air. This is a fantastic unit in a great location so call today. Should be available by July 10-15th