Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

2112 Warm Springs

2112 East Warm Springs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in a highly desirable area, last house on the N side of Warm Springs headed E. walking distance to the Botanical gardens and hiking trails in the foothills. This home has gorgeous wood floors, decorative fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, small bedroom upstairs, Living room + large family room + large back yard with additional storage, back porch, carport and circular driveway, washer and dryer hook-ups, pets negotiable, gas heat and forced air. This is a fantastic unit in a great location so call today. Should be available by July 10-15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Warm Springs have any available units?
2112 Warm Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Warm Springs have?
Some of 2112 Warm Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Warm Springs currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Warm Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Warm Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Warm Springs is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Warm Springs offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Warm Springs does offer parking.
Does 2112 Warm Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Warm Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Warm Springs have a pool?
No, 2112 Warm Springs does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Warm Springs have accessible units?
No, 2112 Warm Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Warm Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Warm Springs has units with dishwashers.
