Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal

1956 S Whisper Cove Place Available 07/20/20 Large and luxurious Boise Home, corner lot, fenced yard - Welcome Home to Whisper Cove. This is a stunning home with vaulted ceilings, an amazing floor plan and nice built in area. You will love the large soaker tub that accents the master suite. The large yard, and corner lot also has a fully fenced in back yard. Curl up by the gas fireplace on cold winter days, and enjoy the light an bright design of each room. Lawn care is provided, so tenants will maintain the flower beds and the watering through the automatic sprinkler system.



Call us today at 208-314-1058 to book your viewing, this home will not last long!

Or 208-333-7767 for application or property questions



Terms

$1850/mo

$1800 Security Deposit

Utilities Paid: tenant pays all

Lawn mowing provided by owner, garden beds, weeding and trimming of yard tenant responsibility

Pets Allowed: Up to 2 small dog or cat negotiable with increased deposit

Smoking: Outside Only

Section 8: No

Tenant Benefit Package. This is a service package giving tenants benefits of their responsibilities at a discounted rate. At $35 a month, the tenant receives furnace filters being sent routinely as required by a/c and furnace unit, on call pest services subscription, tenant protection property liability insurance w/ no deductibles, as well as a concierge utility service where we will have a provider contact you and help arrange your utility account set ups and satellite and internet service options, 24/7 emergency line support, online portal for work orders to communicate with managers and vendors, online payment options, access to lease agreement and payment history thru residence portals for each financially responsible party, rent reminders, walk thru app for move-in inspection.



Furnishings & Features

stunning vaulted ceilings

water softener

irrigation

sprinkler system

gas fireplace

central a/c

cable ready

breakfast bar

kitchen island

dishwasher

disposal

hardwood

carpet

formal dining room

bonus room

living room

master suite

walk-in-closets

gas heat

microwave

pantry

plant shelves

refrigerator

built-in accents

washer/dryer hook-ups

ceiling fans

stove/oven (electric)

corner lot

fully fenced

4 car garage

lawn care provided

auto-sprinklers

tenant provides service for water softener



*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



(RLNE3858404)