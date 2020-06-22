All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1956 S Whisper Cove Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1956 S Whisper Cove Place
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

1956 S Whisper Cove Place

1956 South Whisper Cove Avenue · (208) 314-1058 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1956 South Whisper Cove Avenue, Boise, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1956 S Whisper Cove Place · Avail. Jul 20

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
1956 S Whisper Cove Place Available 07/20/20 Large and luxurious Boise Home, corner lot, fenced yard - Welcome Home to Whisper Cove. This is a stunning home with vaulted ceilings, an amazing floor plan and nice built in area. You will love the large soaker tub that accents the master suite. The large yard, and corner lot also has a fully fenced in back yard. Curl up by the gas fireplace on cold winter days, and enjoy the light an bright design of each room. Lawn care is provided, so tenants will maintain the flower beds and the watering through the automatic sprinkler system.

Call us today at 208-314-1058 to book your viewing, this home will not last long!
Or 208-333-7767 for application or property questions

Terms
$1850/mo
$1800 Security Deposit
Utilities Paid: tenant pays all
Lawn mowing provided by owner, garden beds, weeding and trimming of yard tenant responsibility
Pets Allowed: Up to 2 small dog or cat negotiable with increased deposit
Smoking: Outside Only
Section 8: No
Tenant Benefit Package. This is a service package giving tenants benefits of their responsibilities at a discounted rate. At $35 a month, the tenant receives furnace filters being sent routinely as required by a/c and furnace unit, on call pest services subscription, tenant protection property liability insurance w/ no deductibles, as well as a concierge utility service where we will have a provider contact you and help arrange your utility account set ups and satellite and internet service options, 24/7 emergency line support, online portal for work orders to communicate with managers and vendors, online payment options, access to lease agreement and payment history thru residence portals for each financially responsible party, rent reminders, walk thru app for move-in inspection.

Furnishings & Features
stunning vaulted ceilings
water softener
irrigation
sprinkler system
gas fireplace
central a/c
cable ready
breakfast bar
kitchen island
dishwasher
disposal
hardwood
carpet
formal dining room
bonus room
living room
master suite
walk-in-closets
gas heat
microwave
pantry
plant shelves
refrigerator
built-in accents
washer/dryer hook-ups
ceiling fans
stove/oven (electric)
corner lot
fully fenced
4 car garage
lawn care provided
auto-sprinklers
tenant provides service for water softener

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

(RLNE3858404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have any available units?
1956 S Whisper Cove Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have?
Some of 1956 S Whisper Cove Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 S Whisper Cove Place currently offering any rent specials?
1956 S Whisper Cove Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 S Whisper Cove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place is pet friendly.
Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place offer parking?
Yes, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place does offer parking.
Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have a pool?
No, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place does not have a pool.
Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have accessible units?
No, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 S Whisper Cove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 S Whisper Cove Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1956 S Whisper Cove Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity