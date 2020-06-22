Amenities
1956 S Whisper Cove Place Available 07/20/20 Large and luxurious Boise Home, corner lot, fenced yard - Welcome Home to Whisper Cove. This is a stunning home with vaulted ceilings, an amazing floor plan and nice built in area. You will love the large soaker tub that accents the master suite. The large yard, and corner lot also has a fully fenced in back yard. Curl up by the gas fireplace on cold winter days, and enjoy the light an bright design of each room. Lawn care is provided, so tenants will maintain the flower beds and the watering through the automatic sprinkler system.
Call us today at 208-314-1058 to book your viewing, this home will not last long!
Or 208-333-7767 for application or property questions
Terms
$1850/mo
$1800 Security Deposit
Utilities Paid: tenant pays all
Lawn mowing provided by owner, garden beds, weeding and trimming of yard tenant responsibility
Pets Allowed: Up to 2 small dog or cat negotiable with increased deposit
Smoking: Outside Only
Section 8: No
Tenant Benefit Package. This is a service package giving tenants benefits of their responsibilities at a discounted rate. At $35 a month, the tenant receives furnace filters being sent routinely as required by a/c and furnace unit, on call pest services subscription, tenant protection property liability insurance w/ no deductibles, as well as a concierge utility service where we will have a provider contact you and help arrange your utility account set ups and satellite and internet service options, 24/7 emergency line support, online portal for work orders to communicate with managers and vendors, online payment options, access to lease agreement and payment history thru residence portals for each financially responsible party, rent reminders, walk thru app for move-in inspection.
Furnishings & Features
stunning vaulted ceilings
water softener
irrigation
sprinkler system
gas fireplace
central a/c
cable ready
breakfast bar
kitchen island
dishwasher
disposal
hardwood
carpet
formal dining room
bonus room
living room
master suite
walk-in-closets
gas heat
microwave
pantry
plant shelves
refrigerator
built-in accents
washer/dryer hook-ups
ceiling fans
stove/oven (electric)
corner lot
fully fenced
4 car garage
lawn care provided
auto-sprinklers
tenant provides service for water softener
*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*
(RLNE3858404)