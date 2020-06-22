All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1916 North Larch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1916 North Larch Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1916 North Larch Street

1916 Larch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID 83706
Winstead Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493
Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench.
Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best. This mid-century modern home is in a great central location. Easy access to freeway and downtown that will allow you to attend any community event that you choose with ease. This newly updated home has all the modern conveniences while keeping the charm of vintage with original hardwood floors and beautiful built-in wood cabinets give you lots of storage. Sit outside and enjoy your backyard oasis and privacy with a fully fenced yard.

~Near by Destinations
~Boise River
~Boise State University
~Kathryn Albertson Park
~Ann Morison Park
~Julia Davis Park
~Zoo Boise
~Boise Art Museum

~Schools
~Elementary school: Koelsch
~Middle school: Fairmont Jr. High
~High school: Capital High School

~Other
~Lawn Care is provided by the owner
~Tenant Responsible for all utilities
~No Pets!
~Application Fee $30 per Adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 North Larch Street have any available units?
1916 North Larch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 North Larch Street have?
Some of 1916 North Larch Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 North Larch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1916 North Larch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 North Larch Street pet-friendly?
No, 1916 North Larch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1916 North Larch Street offer parking?
Yes, 1916 North Larch Street does offer parking.
Does 1916 North Larch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 North Larch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 North Larch Street have a pool?
No, 1916 North Larch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1916 North Larch Street have accessible units?
No, 1916 North Larch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 North Larch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 North Larch Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University