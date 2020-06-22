1916 North Larch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493

Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench.

Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best. This mid-century modern home is in a great central location. Easy access to freeway and downtown that will allow you to attend any community event that you choose with ease. This newly updated home has all the modern conveniences while keeping the charm of vintage with original hardwood floors and beautiful built-in wood cabinets give you lots of storage. Sit outside and enjoy your backyard oasis and privacy with a fully fenced yard.



~Near by Destinations

~Boise River

~Boise State University

~Kathryn Albertson Park

~Ann Morison Park

~Julia Davis Park

~Zoo Boise

~Boise Art Museum



~Schools

~Elementary school: Koelsch

~Middle school: Fairmont Jr. High

~High school: Capital High School



~Other

~Lawn Care is provided by the owner

~Tenant Responsible for all utilities

~No Pets!

~Application Fee $30 per Adult