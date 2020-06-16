1909 North 10th Street

Amenities

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed and furnished. All utilities including internet are paid by the owner. Towels and bedding provided, kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with large and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Round up the kids, bikes and Fido and stay awhile! Great for families and small groups, this charming home built in 1900 is on a quiet street in the historic North End neighborhood, steps away from Camel's Back Park and a short walk to Hyde Park. It's the perfect place to put your feet up, check out the local bar and restaurant scene, and serve as a base for your outdoor adventures.

This quaint, two-story house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You'll have access to the entire home, except for the room above the garage, which is used for storage. Both the front and back yards are fenced, and there is plenty of outdoor seating with a patio/barbecue area in the backyard, and additional seating on the front porch and upper balcony.



MAIN FLOOR:

The main floor has an open floor plan and consists of a fully-stocked kitchen, breakfast bar/dining area, and living room with a 55-inch Roku-enabled smart TV. There is also a full bathroom adjacent to a stacked washer/dryer unit. Across from the bathroom is a cozy bedroom with a queen-sized bed and loveseat.



UPSTAIRS:

The second level includes a small landing and two large bedrooms, which can sleep up to 7 people. The bedrooms include: a master suite with a king-sized bed and single bed, and a second bedroom with a queen-sized bed and trundle bed. There is a small balcony off of the second bedroom. Note: the master bath is the only bathroom upstairs, so guests in the second bedroom must either access the bathroom through the master bedroom or use the bathroom downstairs.



This home is ideal for:

• Families

• Small family reunions

• Group of friends

• Short-term rental - "The absolute perfect place for us to land in our move to Boise."—Dr. Dan

• Beds for up to 9 guests + sofa



The house has a small front and back yard and Camel's Back Park--only a block away--has a playground, tennis courts, open green space and superb hiking/biking trails.



Wake up in Boise's most coveted neighborhood, the historic North End! We are a block from Camel's Back Park, a 5-minute walk to the neighborhood cafes, shops and restaurants in Hyde Park, and a very close distance (1 mile) to downtown Boise.



Recent gust Dana said, "In a great part of town, within easy walking distance of the coolest part of Boise, Hyde Park. The house is great, especially for a family. Communication was perfect. You can rent with total confidence."