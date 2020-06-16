All apartments in Boise
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

1909 North 10th Street

1909 North 10th Street · (208) 509-0575
Location

1909 North 10th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 28

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed and furnished. All utilities including internet are paid by the owner. Towels and bedding provided, kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with large and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

Round up the kids, bikes and Fido and stay awhile! Great for families and small groups, this charming home built in 1900 is on a quiet street in the historic North End neighborhood, steps away from Camel's Back Park and a short walk to Hyde Park. It's the perfect place to put your feet up, check out the local bar and restaurant scene, and serve as a base for your outdoor adventures.
This quaint, two-story house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You'll have access to the entire home, except for the room above the garage, which is used for storage. Both the front and back yards are fenced, and there is plenty of outdoor seating with a patio/barbecue area in the backyard, and additional seating on the front porch and upper balcony.

MAIN FLOOR:
The main floor has an open floor plan and consists of a fully-stocked kitchen, breakfast bar/dining area, and living room with a 55-inch Roku-enabled smart TV. There is also a full bathroom adjacent to a stacked washer/dryer unit. Across from the bathroom is a cozy bedroom with a queen-sized bed and loveseat.

UPSTAIRS:
The second level includes a small landing and two large bedrooms, which can sleep up to 7 people. The bedrooms include: a master suite with a king-sized bed and single bed, and a second bedroom with a queen-sized bed and trundle bed. There is a small balcony off of the second bedroom. Note: the master bath is the only bathroom upstairs, so guests in the second bedroom must either access the bathroom through the master bedroom or use the bathroom downstairs.

This home is ideal for:
• Families
• Small family reunions
• Group of friends
• Short-term rental - "The absolute perfect place for us to land in our move to Boise."—Dr. Dan
• Beds for up to 9 guests + sofa

The house has a small front and back yard and Camel's Back Park--only a block away--has a playground, tennis courts, open green space and superb hiking/biking trails.

Wake up in Boise's most coveted neighborhood, the historic North End! We are a block from Camel's Back Park, a 5-minute walk to the neighborhood cafes, shops and restaurants in Hyde Park, and a very close distance (1 mile) to downtown Boise.

Recent gust Dana said, "In a great part of town, within easy walking distance of the coolest part of Boise, Hyde Park. The house is great, especially for a family. Communication was perfect. You can rent with total confidence."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 North 10th Street have any available units?
1909 North 10th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 North 10th Street have?
Some of 1909 North 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 North 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 North 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1909 North 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 North 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 1909 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 North 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1909 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 North 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
