Boise, ID
1818 E Monterey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1818 E Monterey

1818 East Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1818 East Monterey Drive, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1818 E Monterey Available 08/18/20 1818 Monterey ~ Private and Massive Home Near Parkcenter w/ 3 Car Garage! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*

Located off Parkcenter Blvd and Law Ave, this beauty is seated on 1/3 acre of lushly landscaped yard in a quiet cul-de-sac near the Boise River! This massive home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,398 sq. ft. and a 3 car garage. The kitchen is giant with tons of counter/cabinet space, a breakfast bar island, and a range, microwave, and dishwasher. No fridge is included. This home boasts of two dining areas, one formal and one attached to the kitchen. The great room showcases vaulted ceilings and a masonry wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms include generous floor and closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom complete with a walk in shower, soaking tub, and dual-sink vanity. Enjoy the backyard with its oversized patio, giant yard space, and mature landscaping.

Please be advised that no co-signers are allowed for this home. Only one dog will be allowed and will need to be approved by the owner, be at least 12 months old, and accompanied by an additional $500 pet deposit. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the security deposit is $2,000. Scheduled move in date is 08/18/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/31/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without having to submit an application.

View more info and all of Cobblestone Property Management's rental properties at: http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2739185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 E Monterey have any available units?
1818 E Monterey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 E Monterey have?
Some of 1818 E Monterey's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 E Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
1818 E Monterey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 E Monterey pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 E Monterey is pet friendly.
Does 1818 E Monterey offer parking?
Yes, 1818 E Monterey offers parking.
Does 1818 E Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 E Monterey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 E Monterey have a pool?
No, 1818 E Monterey does not have a pool.
Does 1818 E Monterey have accessible units?
No, 1818 E Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 E Monterey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 E Monterey has units with dishwashers.
