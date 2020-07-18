Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1818 E Monterey Available 08/18/20 1818 Monterey ~ Private and Massive Home Near Parkcenter w/ 3 Car Garage! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*



Located off Parkcenter Blvd and Law Ave, this beauty is seated on 1/3 acre of lushly landscaped yard in a quiet cul-de-sac near the Boise River! This massive home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,398 sq. ft. and a 3 car garage. The kitchen is giant with tons of counter/cabinet space, a breakfast bar island, and a range, microwave, and dishwasher. No fridge is included. This home boasts of two dining areas, one formal and one attached to the kitchen. The great room showcases vaulted ceilings and a masonry wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms include generous floor and closet space with the master bedroom featuring an en suite bathroom complete with a walk in shower, soaking tub, and dual-sink vanity. Enjoy the backyard with its oversized patio, giant yard space, and mature landscaping.



Please be advised that no co-signers are allowed for this home. Only one dog will be allowed and will need to be approved by the owner, be at least 12 months old, and accompanied by an additional $500 pet deposit. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the security deposit is $2,000. Scheduled move in date is 08/18/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/31/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without having to submit an application.



No Cats Allowed



