1707 North 7th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave internet access

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Perfect for your small family or group visiting Boise's historic north end & Hyde Park neighborhood. Fully stocked kitchen, King Bed, Queen bed & sleeper sofa in living room. This upstairs apartment in a three unit building has been impeccably designed and everything has been thought of to maximize your comfort and enjoyment of Boise! 5 short blocks from Hyde Park shopping and restaurants, 12 blocks from the State Capitol Building, 5 blocks from Camel's back park. Quaint historic homes surround.