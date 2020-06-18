All apartments in Boise
1707 North 7th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

1707 North 7th Street

1707 North 7th Street · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1707 North 7th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

Perfect for your small family or group visiting Boise's historic north end & Hyde Park neighborhood. Fully stocked kitchen, King Bed, Queen bed & sleeper sofa in living room. This upstairs apartment in a three unit building has been impeccably designed and everything has been thought of to maximize your comfort and enjoyment of Boise! 5 short blocks from Hyde Park shopping and restaurants, 12 blocks from the State Capitol Building, 5 blocks from Camel's back park. Quaint historic homes surround.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 North 7th Street have any available units?
1707 North 7th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 North 7th Street have?
Some of 1707 North 7th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1707 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1707 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1707 North 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1707 North 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1707 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1707 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1707 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1707 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 North 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
