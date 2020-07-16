1639 West Idaho Street

Amenities

The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs). High ceilings on both floors with huge windows that allow fantastic light in. Large living room downstairs and kitchen that flows into a second large living room upstairs. Walk in closets upstairs and down with lots of storage space. Oversized single car garage with room for car plus bikes, shelving, etc. Washer and Dryer provided. All outdoor maintenance handled for you, this home is move in ready!



Central AC & Gas Heat, Garage Parking, Fenced yard w/ Patio, Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven / range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets.



One pet under 50lbs is ok with pet deposit of $350 and pet rent of $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash & Internet/Cable). Rent is $2350/mo (weekly and bi-monthly payment plans available) $2400 refundable security deposit.

