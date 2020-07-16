All apartments in Boise
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street

1639 West Idaho Street · (208) 614-1935
Location

1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs). High ceilings on both floors with huge windows that allow fantastic light in. Large living room downstairs and kitchen that flows into a second large living room upstairs. Walk in closets upstairs and down with lots of storage space. Oversized single car garage with room for car plus bikes, shelving, etc. Washer and Dryer provided. All outdoor maintenance handled for you, this home is move in ready!

Unit features
Central AC & Gas Heat, Garage Parking, Fenced yard w/ Patio, Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven / range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets.

One pet under 50lbs is ok with pet deposit of $350 and pet rent of $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash & Internet/Cable). Rent is $2350/mo (weekly and bi-monthly payment plans available) $2400 refundable security deposit.
Impeccable 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo built in 2017 in the heart of downtown Boise just 10 blocks to the Capitol Building . Two large living rooms, garage parking and fenced yard. Super low maintenance living with everything Boise has to offer as your playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 West Idaho Street have any available units?
1639 West Idaho Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 West Idaho Street have?
Some of 1639 West Idaho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 West Idaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1639 West Idaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 West Idaho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 West Idaho Street is pet friendly.
Does 1639 West Idaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1639 West Idaho Street offers parking.
Does 1639 West Idaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 West Idaho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 West Idaho Street have a pool?
No, 1639 West Idaho Street does not have a pool.
Does 1639 West Idaho Street have accessible units?
No, 1639 West Idaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 West Idaho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 West Idaho Street has units with dishwashers.
