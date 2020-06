Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Country living in the city! This 2,064 square foot home offers 4 large bedrooms (all upstairs) 2.5 bathrooms. (2 up & 1/2 main level) This home has 2 living rooms, dinning area, and a working fireplace. The home sits on 1 acre of land with lots of trees. The yard is large enough for sheep/goats if desired.

Interior picture coming soon after new paint and flooring are complete.