10473 West Carolina Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room. Huge kitchen with Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher (Fridge will be provided upon request). Living room and family room with gas fireplace. Covered deck with two storage sheds and RV parking. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with full master bath (separate shower and tub and dual sinks). HUGE walk in closet. Automatic sprinklers on irrigation. This property is not expected to last long. Accepting applications now. Property will be rent ready between 07-10 and 07-15. Call for details.