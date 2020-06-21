All apartments in Boise
Find more places like
10473 West Carolina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
10473 West Carolina Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

10473 West Carolina Drive

10473 West Carolina Drive · (208) 336-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room. Huge kitchen with Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher (Fridge will be provided upon request). Living room and family room with gas fireplace. Covered deck with two storage sheds and RV parking. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with full master bath (separate shower and tub and dual sinks). HUGE walk in closet. Automatic sprinklers on irrigation. This property is not expected to last long. Accepting applications now. Property will be rent ready between 07-10 and 07-15. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10473 West Carolina Drive have any available units?
10473 West Carolina Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 10473 West Carolina Drive have?
Some of 10473 West Carolina Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10473 West Carolina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10473 West Carolina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10473 West Carolina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10473 West Carolina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 10473 West Carolina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10473 West Carolina Drive does offer parking.
Does 10473 West Carolina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10473 West Carolina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10473 West Carolina Drive have a pool?
No, 10473 West Carolina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10473 West Carolina Drive have accessible units?
No, 10473 West Carolina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10473 West Carolina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10473 West Carolina Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 BedroomsBoise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with PoolBoise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, IDKuna, IDCaldwell, IDNampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVistaCollisterVeterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University