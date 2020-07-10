Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center courtyard key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

Metro Lofts is the place to live in Des Moines. In the heart of the Court Avenue district, one of Des Moines most desirable rental markets, Metro Lofts offers the modern conveniences that you desire in a stylish and convenient atmosphere. Live within walking distance of some of the citys best dining and nightlife. Spend the warm summer months walking along the river, which is only a block away, or enjoying a baseball game at Principal Park.



Every apartment rental includes exclusive access to our computer learning center and state-of-the-art fitness facility. Underground heated parking will keep your car warm and clean through all the weather changes of the year. Our professional management and maintenance team is available on-site throughout the week and our emergency services will take care of your every concern after hours.