Metro Lofts
Last updated July 7 2020 at 1:46 AM

Metro Lofts

100 2nd Ave · (515) 705-5017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
courtyard
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Metro Lofts is the place to live in Des Moines. In the heart of the Court Avenue district, one of Des Moines most desirable rental markets, Metro Lofts offers the modern conveniences that you desire in a stylish and convenient atmosphere. Live within walking distance of some of the citys best dining and nightlife. Spend the warm summer months walking along the river, which is only a block away, or enjoying a baseball game at Principal Park.\n\nEvery apartment rental includes exclusive access to our computer learning center and state-of-the-art fitness facility. Underground heated parking will keep your car warm and clean through all the weather changes of the year. Our professional management and maintenance team is available on-site throughout the week and our emergency services will take care of your every concern after hours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Underground heated parking $80 per month per car.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro Lofts have any available units?
Metro Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, IA.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Lofts have?
Some of Metro Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Metro Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Metro Lofts offers parking.
Does Metro Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Lofts have a pool?
No, Metro Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Metro Lofts have accessible units?
No, Metro Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Metro Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro Lofts has units with dishwashers.
