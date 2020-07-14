All apartments in Des Moines
Location

1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA 50309
Sherman Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ingersoll Square.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
2000 High St 1-200 Available 08/01/20 Second Story Large Two Bedroom - Pets Welcome-No Weight Limit or Breed Restrictions

Surface Parking Included with Rent

Elevator in Building

Close to Downtown

Live by Work & Play

Onsite Gym

Dog Park and Dog Wash Station

Good eats next door too!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home...this apartment availability won't last.

(RLNE5435747)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one months rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $35
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Included in the parking rent of the $75 specific complex's only

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ingersoll Square have any available units?
Ingersoll Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Moines, IA.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Ingersoll Square have?
Some of Ingersoll Square's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ingersoll Square currently offering any rent specials?
Ingersoll Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ingersoll Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Ingersoll Square is pet friendly.
Does Ingersoll Square offer parking?
Yes, Ingersoll Square offers parking.
Does Ingersoll Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ingersoll Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ingersoll Square have a pool?
Yes, Ingersoll Square has a pool.
Does Ingersoll Square have accessible units?
Yes, Ingersoll Square has accessible units.
Does Ingersoll Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ingersoll Square has units with dishwashers.

