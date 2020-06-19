688 Bridal Row

Amenities

Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.5 bath Single Family Home - Within walking distance to all downtown has to offer, shopping, eateries, festivities and the farmers market!

This rare gem offers all of the charm and character you expect from the Historic Sherman Hills District..

Walking into this home you are welcomed by wood floors and are taken back by the original woodworking details. As you walk through the front door, to the left of the entry you will see the large open staircase that leads upstairs and to the right, you will see the parlor, with an antique fireplace and high ceilings along with a powder room nearby. This leads into the dining room area of the home which connects to the kitchen. Washer and dryer located just off of the kitchen. From there you see the back staircase that leads upstairs to the three bedrooms. The full bath upstairs has a unique tiled floor with a clawfoot bathtub and shower. You will love calling this place home.



Pets allowed, Pet security deposit $350, Total Pet Rent $35



