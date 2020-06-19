All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 688 Bridal Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
688 Bridal Row
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

688 Bridal Row

688 Bridal Row · (515) 978-1773 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Sherman Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA 50314
Sherman Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 688 Bridal Row · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.5 bath Single Family Home - Within walking distance to all downtown has to offer, shopping, eateries, festivities and the farmers market!
This rare gem offers all of the charm and character you expect from the Historic Sherman Hills District..
Walking into this home you are welcomed by wood floors and are taken back by the original woodworking details. As you walk through the front door, to the left of the entry you will see the large open staircase that leads upstairs and to the right, you will see the parlor, with an antique fireplace and high ceilings along with a powder room nearby. This leads into the dining room area of the home which connects to the kitchen. Washer and dryer located just off of the kitchen. From there you see the back staircase that leads upstairs to the three bedrooms. The full bath upstairs has a unique tiled floor with a clawfoot bathtub and shower. You will love calling this place home.

Pets allowed, Pet security deposit $350, Total Pet Rent $35

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5743960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Bridal Row have any available units?
688 Bridal Row has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 Bridal Row have?
Some of 688 Bridal Row's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 Bridal Row currently offering any rent specials?
688 Bridal Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Bridal Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 Bridal Row is pet friendly.
Does 688 Bridal Row offer parking?
No, 688 Bridal Row does not offer parking.
Does 688 Bridal Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 Bridal Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Bridal Row have a pool?
No, 688 Bridal Row does not have a pool.
Does 688 Bridal Row have accessible units?
No, 688 Bridal Row does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Bridal Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Bridal Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 688 Bridal Row?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave
Des Moines, IA 50310
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave
Des Moines, IA 50321
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St
Des Moines, IA 50312
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave
Des Moines, IA 50320
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street
Des Moines, IA 50314
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAPerry, IAWindsor Heights, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
East VillageWatrous SouthLower Beaver
Woodland HeightsSherman Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity