Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

This 1BR/1BA apartment located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is available for rent. This apartment is located within walking distance of Park Fair Mall on Euclid Ave in Des Moines. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer available in building. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Section8 and Housing Vouchers accepted.



Application fee of $50 per person due at time of application.nn$100 Leasing Fee and Deposit due at Lease Signing.